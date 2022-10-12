Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam

A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall County Sheriff Office and Port Wentworth Police Department to solve a string of forged checks being cashed at multiple businesses in Evans, Tattnall and Chatham Counties.

….Five individuals involvement in this check cashing scam were arrested in September, 2022…two offenders…are turning themselves in…20 of the 27 offenders remain at large…

