Waters out end of May Superintendent leaving after 10 years at ECCSS

After nearly 10 years as head of the Evans County Charter School System, Supt. Dr. Martin Waters is departing at the end of the month.

The decision was announced Monday night at the end of a closed session of the Board of Education (BOE). Prior to the closed portion of the meeting, a dozen residents delivered three-minute statements that called for the Superintendent’s firing.

