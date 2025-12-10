Weather grinch cancels Parade of Lights, now set for Thursday

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Claxton’s official kick-off for the Christmas Season, beginning with the annual Parade of Lights, was cancelled by Chamber of Commerce officials this past Saturday, as the weather promised – and delivered – more rainfall.

Although much-needed due to drought conditions, the rainfall continued from Dec. 2-Dec. 8, ranging from heavy to moderate over some six days.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the December 10 edition of The Enterprise).