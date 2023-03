Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today (Monday)

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued March 27 at 11:02AM EDT until March 27 at 6:00PM EDT by NWS Charleston SC

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

92 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST GEORGIA

BRYAN BULLOCH CANDLER

CHATHAM EFFINGHAM EVANS

JENKINS LIBERTY LONG

MCINTOSH SCREVEN TATTNALL

IN SOUTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA

BEAUFORT HAMPTON JASPER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUFORT, BLUFFTON, CLAXTON, DARIEN,

ESTILL, FORT STEWART, GARDEN CITY, GLENNVILLE, HAMPTON,

HARDEEVILLE, HILTON HEAD ISLAND, HINESVILLE, LUDOWICI, METTER,

MILLEN, PEMBROKE, POOLER, REIDSVILLE, RICHMOND HILL, RIDGELAND,

RINCON, SAVANNAH, SPRINGFIELD, STATESBORO, SYLVANIA,

TYBEE ISLAND, VARNVILLE, AND YEMASSEE.