Legislative Update from Rep. Werkheiser

On Tuesday, April 2, we met one last time in the House Chamber before we adjourned for the 2019 legislative session. Legislative day 40 is our longest day of the year as we started in the morning and worked until midnight.

SB 15, the “Keeping Georgia’s Schools Safe Act,” would require public schools to conduct site threat assessments. Each school would have to implement a safety plan to effectively respond to threats of violence, mass casualty incidents and other acts of terrorism, natural disasters and hazardous materials or radiological accidents.

Bill Werkheiser – State Representative

