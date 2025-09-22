It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Wesley Ryan Barrow, age 37, who departed this life far too soon. Wesley was known for his kind heart, his wit and sense of humor, and the positive impact he made on those fortunate enough to know him. His presence brought light to every room, and his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Wesley will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten. Wesley was predeceased by his father, Tommy Barrow; brother, Shane Barrow; maternal grandparents, Allen and Bennie Threatte; paternal grandparents, C.J. and Deloris Barrow; aunt, Sharese Threatte Casteen; cousin, Courtney Threatte; and Blue. Wesley is survived by his son, Carter Barrow; his mother and stepfather, Yolanda Threatte and Jami Stuart; his sisters, Ashley Barrow, Sherrie (Trent) Bradley, Lisa (Bob) Daniel; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:00 a.m. at Claxton First Church. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 27, 11:00 a.m. at Claxton First Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wesley’s name to A Centered Life via their website: centeredlifenonprofit.org. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.