What a mess – Taxpayers get to pay more than once

One of the most profound statements offered in a public meeting on the subject of Evans County’s property tax revaluations was put forth by a resident attending a session in the Courthouse Annex building last November. The meeting was called by members of the Board of Assessors, accompanied by representatives of the company (GMASS) that was hired under contract by the BOA to update the county’s valuations of real property. The resident’s comment related to the ‘timing’ of the arrival of new tax valuation notices in October.