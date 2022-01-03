Willa Mae Nesmith Lanier died January 1after a short illness. She was born March 11, 1922 in the Nevils Community in Bulloch County and remained in Bulloch County her entire life. Willa Mae graduated from Nevils High School in 1939. She was a wonderful, caring daughter, wife, sister and aunt and in her earlier years was a very active member of Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Along with her husband Emeral, Willa Mae helped manage their farms. She was a loving caretaker for her mother, Maude Nesmith and mother-in-law, Kate Lanier, until their deaths. Shopping for jewelry and antiques, especially china and crystal, was her passion. Early on, she also enjoyed refinishing the antique furniture she would find. For many years, a favorite hobby was fishing in the local freshwater rivers, creeks and ponds and along the coast of Georgia around Shellman’s Bluff, Yellow Bluff, and Kilkenney near Richmond Hill. She participated in card groups, exercise classes, line dancing and traveling with Excursions Unlimited in earlier years. Willa Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Emeral H. Lanier; parents, Leslie C. Nesmith and Maude Martin Nesmith; brother, W. L. Nesmith; and sister, Katrena Wilson. She is survived by nieces, Katrena Kay Wilson, Libby Doane and Kelly Doane Vann; nephews, Dight Olliff, Bruce Olliff, Mike Trapnell and Mark Trapnell. Thanks to her initial caregivers from Willow Pond and Ruby Perry, Barbara Black, Judy Tremble and Sheila Walker for their home care over the last couple of years. All friends and relatives are invited to the graveside service at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church on Thursday, January 6, at 11 a.m., with Elder Randy Waters officiating. There is no formal visitation, however, the family would love to spend time with attendees both before and after the service. Due to the recent spike in Covid cases, the family requests Covid Guidelines be followed. Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.