Willene Massey Morgan, 81, passed away May 16 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She was born March 24, 1941, to parents, Will Ellis Massey and Effie DeLoach Massey. The Evans County native resided in Daisy, Ga., for most of her life. Ms. Morgan was employed by Claxton Manufacturing for many years. Afterwards, she and her husband ran Morgan’s Machine Shop and she was a housewife. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, H.C. Morgan, Jr.;her son, Reggie (Bunky) Driggers, whom she lost in an accident at age 27; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ellis and Jeanette Massey. Surviving are a son, Jimmy (Donna) Driggers of Daisy; two grandchildren, Malcolm Driggers and Laura Driggers; two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; one niece, Becky (Henry, III) Morgan and one nephew, Wesley (Crystal) Massey. Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Pallbearers will be Pete Sheffield, Wayne Massey, David Warnell, Joe Driggers, Eddie Shuman and Harold Conley. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.