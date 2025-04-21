William ‘Bill’ Bowen Colson, Jr., 76 passed away peacefully on Thursday April 17, 2025 after a brief illness in Lexington Medical Center Extended Care of Lexington, S.C. Born March 6, 1949 in Claxton, Ga., Bill retired from the United States Army in 1985 after 20 plus years of dedicated service. During his time in the Army, he specialized in the field of communications where he received many accommodations and awards for his excellence. He was a proud American Soldier and loved serving his country. After retiring he returned to Claxton where he and his wife Ann raised their daughters as members of Eastside Baptist Church. He was active in his church serving as a deacon, youth Sunday School teacher, a member of the sound committee, just a few examples. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and competitive shooting. He later owned and operated Colson Watch & Jewelry Repair at Ft Stewart, Ga. He was also well known as “The Lance Man” to many. He always had a snack on hand. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Colson, Sr. and Emmie Barrow Colson Sapp; a brother, Andy Bowen of California; sister, Victoria Brown of Oregon; and his beloved wife of 41 years, Ann O’Neal Colson. He is survived by his daughters, Chanlyn Maroney (Robert) of Leesville, S.C. and Charlene Price (Alan) of Gilbert, S.C.; grandsons, Bailey Colson of Leesville, S.C., Brandon Maroney of Gilbert, S.C.; (step grandson) Kodi Price of Gilbert, S.C. ; granddaughters, Sidney Grace and Mallory Ann Price of Gilbert, S.C., (step-granddaughter) Courtney Bushey of Ward, S.C.; eight great-grandchildren; step-sister, Frances Hodges of Claxton; two sisters-in-law, Frances O’Neal Youmans (CM) and Hong O’Neal; two brothers-in-law, Archie Emanuel and Leroy Sharpe, all of Lyons Ga.; several cousins, nieces, nephews and a special great-niece, Jessica Sharpe Lopez of Dublin, Ga.; and his best friend Harvey ‘Red’ Moody of Warner Robins, Ga. Visitation will be held Monday, April 21, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 22, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Chapel with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Pallbearers will be Bailey Colson, Brandon Maroney, John Threet, Tim O’Neal, Paul Coley, Melvin Johnson and Justin Lopez. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton Ga. 30417. The Family will gather after services at 314 Burkhalter Circle, Claxton Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.