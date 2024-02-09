William “Bill” Clyde Tippins, Jr. M.D., 93, of Dunwoody, Ga., passed away on February 3, 2024. He was a native of Claxton, Georgia and graduated from Claxton High School, class of 1947. He loved sports and excelled in football, baseball and track. After high school, Bill furthered his education, attending Emory at Oxford and graduating from North Georgia Military College. He earned his doctor of medicine degree from the Medical College of Georgia. Bill later specialized in obstetrics and gynecology and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology. Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church of Claxton, part of the ALTA Tennis Team for the Dunwoody County Club, a second degree black belt Sensei in Judo, certified scuba diver, quoted poetry, loved to travel and sail his boat on Lake Lanier. He volunteered a great deal of his time to aid several clinics as a physician, he served as the Hogansville football team doctor, as well as Columbia High School team physician. Bill genuinely loved and cared for his patients; he said “I thank God for letting me be a doctor”. He was a loving husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Clyde Tippins, Sr. and India Alline Edwards Tippins. Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Barbara Smith Tippins, of Dunwoody, Georgia; two sons, William (Teresa) Tippins of Jacksonville, Florida and Thomas Tippins of Dunwoody, Georgia; two grandchildren, William L. Tippins and Emma A. Tippins. Visitation was held Thursday, February 8, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, February 8, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Daniel-Smith-Tippins Cemetery, Bellville, Georgia. Pallbearers were Mike Tootle, Matt Tucker, Eric Bluestein, Emory P. Smith, III, M.D., James Andrew Bedingfield, M.D. and Jimmy Sands. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.