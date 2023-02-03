William ‘Bill’ Henry Storck gained his heavenly wings on January 14, 2023. Bill was born on February 19, 1965 to Henry and Shelia Storck. He resided in Eastpoint, Fla. Bill was a traveling hospital accountant. He graduated from Augusta State University with a BA in Accounting. He had also served in the Navy. Bill was known for his keen sense of humor and his genuine love of people. He loved cooking, eating, and fishing. He also had the gift of service. Bill was preceded in death by his mom, Shelia DuPree Storck; and a sister, Alana Simmons. Waiting at the rainbow bridge were Daisy Jane and numerous other dogs and cats that Bill loved. Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debra Morris Storck of Eastpoint, Fla.; father, Henry Storck of Norfolk, Va.; daughter, Anna (Brian) Standridge of Trenton, S.C.; aons, Andrew (Chase) Storck of Springhill, Tenn.; Stephen (Tori) Storck of Gloverville, S.C.; Quinn (SueAnn) Harris of Claxton, Ga.; sister, Shannon (Andy) Lambert of Marrietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Matthew and Kenleigh Standridge; animal friends, Stella and Bogart. A memorial will be held at Horse Creek Banquet Hall in Warrenville, S.C. at 12:30 p.m. on February 18. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to The Bellville Lions Club, PO Box 32, Bellville, Ga. 30417.