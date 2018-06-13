This obituary was authored by William “Bill” Rountree Lewis, Jr., who passed away June 17. Bill was a proud descendant of the Georgia Saltzburger Society Pioneer, New Ebenezer Family of 1734. The sole child of William Rountree Lewis, Sr. (Swainsboro) and Evelyn Poncet Zetterower (Statesboro), and was born at Emory University Hospital, Decatur, Ga. He grew up in the communities of Statesboro and Albany, Ga. He received his education from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Tifton, Ga. and the University of Georgia Albany and Athens. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Georgia National Guard being discharged honorably with the rank of E-5. During his life, Bill participated in numerous civic organizations and was always active in youth development skills. A staunch believer of the U.S. Republic and most proud of his membership in the Republican Senatorial Inner Circle and the structure of the American Family Unit. He inherited a passion for educational reading and studied many subjects. He loved outdoor activity; camping, aviation, motorcycles, sailing, hunting, fishing and shooting sports.

Surviving are his caring wife, Barbara Athene Mock; step-sons, Danny Mock, Kelvin Mock (Kristy); step-daughter, Jeannie Irwin (Mark); step-grandchildren, Lauren Mitchell (Elliott), Lindsey Wright (Walter), Austin and Allie Mock; numerous step-great grands.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 19, from 5 – 7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 20, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Farmdale Baptist Church Cemetery, 1300 Farmdale Road, Sylvania, Ga. 30467

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.