William Byron ‘Dub’ Hawkins, 93, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023, surrounded by his family and lots of love. Dub was born October 22, 1929, in Lake Providence, Louisiana. His family growing up knew him by his initial, “B”. He not only lived a long life but a full life! He is now rejoicing with his Heavenly Father. Dub was predeceased by his father, William Byron ‘Bud’ Hawkins Sr.; mother, Mary Warren Hawkins; his son, Keith Daniel Hawkins; and his granddaughter, Mariel Christina Story. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife of 69 years, Faye Daniel Hawkins; his children, Byron Dale Hawkins, Alesa Faye Story (Martin) and Mary Denise Picus (Arthur); his grandchildren, Keith Daniel Story, Taylor Nicole Hogan (Hunter); his great grandchild, Carson Blaze Hogan; and grandchildren by marriage, Lauren Nicole Picus and Matthew Alexander Picus. He will be forever remembered by so many other family members and friends. Dub was a devoted husband and deeply cared for his family, as they were to him. He lived his life as a servant to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, first and foremost, and it showed in how he loved and served others. Dub advised his family to always follow “Life’s Pecking Order”: “God first”, “your spouse second”, “your family third” and “your job last”. “Follow this order and everything else will fall into place.” W.B. Hawkins, Jr. faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force, Korean War, as 1st Lieutenant in the Black Sheep Squadron Group. He then went on as part of the special weapons group and one of only four pilots to earn the Royal Thailand Air Force wings for the first mid-air refueling. He also continued his service in the Air Force Reserves. Services will be held on Saturday, July 15, at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, 393 Bay Branch Church Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Visitation at 10 a.m. and Funeral service at 11 a.m., with burial in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gideons International, which distributes Bibles to spread God’s Word to reach the lost before they reach the grave. https://www.gideons.org/donate . For this is the will of My Father, that everyone who beholds the Son and believes in Him will have eternal life, and I Myself will raise him up on the last day. – John 6:40 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.