William Donald Smith, 85, entered into rest Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Sylvania and a longtime resident of Pooler before moving to Daisy. After attending Auburn University, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving four years. After his honorable discharge from the Marines, he was married and began his career with Great Dane Trailers, retiring in 2001. Don was a member of Daisy Church and was a former member of Pooler Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed being on the waters of McIntosh County. He had a love for woodworking and maintaining the beauty of his properties; but his most important joy in life was the happiness and well-being of his family. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Christine and Cohen Smith; his mother and father-in-law, Julia and J. C. Strickland; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Strickland and Glenn Forbes. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Judy Smith; three children, Holly Prescott (Val) of Sardis, Rusty Smith (Michelle) of Pooler, and Sherry Counihan (Michael) of Savannah; five grandchildren, Stephen Prescott, Andrew Prescott (Renee), Grey Prescott, Jordan Piros (Austin), and Ryan Smith (Kat); three great- grandchildren, Benjamin Prescott, Jackson Prescott, and Gradey Piros; a sister-in-law, Jennie Strickland Forbes; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Monday, October 28, 12 noon at Daisy Church with Rev. Tammy Fincher and Rev. Joey Honeycutt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Remembrances may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, Alzheimer Association, or Daisy Church. DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, Ga. 30830 is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.