William Fleming ‘Cadillac’ DeLoach, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 270. He was born February 6, 1937 to Raymond and Annie (Colson) DeLoach. He worked at the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Motor Co. and retired from Evans County Road Department. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family extended beyond his blood relatives to his community. He was preceded in death and reunited with his beloved wife of 60 years, Jessie (Alford) DeLoach; and his son, William Levi ‘Lee’ DeLoach; his brothers, Vernon, Donnie and Ronnie DeLoach; and son-in-law, Terry Durrence. Surviving are two daughters, Janet (Bill) Sullivan of Claxton and Susan Durrence of Savannah; his brother, Ben (Ruth) DeLoach of Pulaski; sisters, Geneva DeLoach, Lugenia (Jack) Dorriety, Martha Saia, Kaydeen (Buddy) Haire and Betty Morris; sister-in-laws, Mary DeLoach and Marilyn DeLoach; six grandchildren, Andrew (Melinda) Boyett, Kayla (Michael Brannen) Boyett, Lauren (Daniel) Rabich, Stephanie (Stephen) Benda, Alexander Durrence and Addison Durrence; four great-grandchildren, Katelyn Boyett, Callie Boyett, Zora Rabich and Maddox Brannen. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Evans County C.A.R.E.S (PO Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417) which took such wonderful care of his beloved Jessie and others in the community. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.