William ‘Gerald’ Rogers, 80, passed away December 20. The Evans County native lived here most of his life. He worked in law enforcement for a period of time and also drove the school bus for Evans County for six years. He was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Geraldine Rogers; his son, Nick Rogers; and brother, Ben Rogers. Surviving are sons, Chris Rogers of Claxton and Matt (Renee) Rogers of Statesboro, Wesley (Amy) Rogers of Statesboro and Shawn (Helen) Rogers of Beaufort, S.C.; sister, Nancy Roberson of Claxton; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 28, at 11 a.m., at Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.