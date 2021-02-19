William Gerald Todd, 76, passed away February 14 after an extended illness in St. Marys, Ga. He was born July 16, 1944 in Evans County, Ga. to the late Bernice and Melrose Sapp Todd. He was baptized at First Baptist Church in Claxton at an early age. He graduated from Claxton High School in 1963. He received an Associate’s Degree from Georgia Southern College. He proudly served his country in the United States Army spending time in Korea. He served 44 years in law enforcement until his health began to decrease and forced his retirement. He will be remembered by all his friends as someone who would give you the shirt off his back in your time of need. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Sarah Phillips Todd; and a daughter, Jamie Rose Church. He is survived by his son, Brad Todd of Brunswick, Ga.; sister, Stella Fields of Claxton; grandchildren, Brandon Todd, Charla Todd, Josh Weigand, Allie Castro, Taylor Church and Willow Highnote; special friends, Billy and Loretta Burch. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 20 at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Homeland Cemetery with Military Honors. Due to Covid-19, the family would like to ask all attendees to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks are recommended at the service. Also, anyone that does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like you to know they understand and covet your prayers. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood Street, Folkston, Georgia 31537.