William Herman ‘Bill’ Ray, Jr., passed away on August 31 at Camellia Health and Rehabilitation in Claxton. He was 61 years old. Bill was born in Warner Robins, Ga. on February 8, 1961. In his younger years, he attended school in Houston County. After moving to Cochran, Ga. during his teens, he graduated from Bleckley County High School in 1979. He was a Methodist by faith. Bill had many occupations during his life so he made close friendships throughout the years. Due to his love of spending time with his grandparents, he moved to Claxton, where he decided to settle down to remain close to them. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing were his passions. Like his father, he also had a hobby of buying and selling cars. He also loved his pets. Bill was a loving son, grandson, brother and uncle to his entire family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Herman Ray, Sr. and Mary Ann Ray. Surviving are his brothers, Steven (Judi) Ray of Hagan and Richard Ray of Kathleen, Ga.; sister, Cheryl (David) Williams of Leesburg, Ga.; nieces, Brittney Walkey (Nathaniel Holt) of Winder, Ga., Lindsey (Issac) Johnson of Leesburg, Ga.,; nephew, Cameron Williams of Warner Robins, Ga.; and great-niece, Saoirse Rose Walkey. The family would like to thank Camellia Health and Rehabilitation of Claxton and Affinis Hospice of Vidalia, for thier support and care of Bill. A private family graveside burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in McRae, Ga. You may express your condolences online at lowesfuneralhome.net Lowe’s Funeral Home in Helena is in charge of the arrangements.