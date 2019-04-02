William Jeffrey Boney passed away peacefully on April 1. Jeff was born in Claxton on June 19, 1960, son of Patricia Meeks Boney and William Grady Boney, brother to Michael Boney. Jeff touched many while growing up in Claxton. A gifted student and athlete he attended Pinewood Christian Academy and then went on to graduate with a BBA in Finance/Accounting/Banking and Real Estate from Georgia Southern University. He continued at Georgia Southern to earn his MBA CPA. Always an accomplished student his audit professor at Georgia Southern said Jeff was the first student to pass his CPA exam before he had completed his course in Audits! Jeff went on to have a successful career as a CPA, most recently working in his own firm William J Boney, CPA in Atlanta. Jeff had a passion for life, enjoying unique cars, golf, traveling and a fine meal with a glass of wine. He never met a stranger and had the gift to give joy to others with his quick wit and sense of humor. He touched so many in his life with his caring, giving spirit. If you were lucky, Jeff had entertained you with his famous “Johnny Cash” performance. This wonderful man was survived by his girlfriend, Linda Pike and her two children, Stephanie Pike and Brandon Pike. Also surviving is his brother and family, Mike and Karen Boney of Claxton; his nephew, Will and wife Aerial Boney of Texas; his niece, Micahlan Boney of Claxton; his aunt, LaJoy Boney of China Hill, Ga.; aunt and uncle, Judy and Clyde Davis of Glennville. Viewing service will be held Friday, April 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Lowes Funeral Home, 170 8th Street, Helena, Ga. 31037. Burial will be Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery, China Hill, Ga. Please express your condolences online at lowesfuneralhome.net. Lowe’s Funeral Home of Helena has charge of arrangements.