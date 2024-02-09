William L. (Billy) Harn, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 8, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. An Evans County native, he attended school here and graduated from Claxton High School in 1963. He retired from Georgia Pacific in 1989. He was a very active member of Bay Branch Church community, and loved to serve others with his gift of hospitality, working as sound system manager and helping in the kitchen. Billy also loved his farm land and animals, especially his cows and chickens. But his family was his pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earmie Lonnie and Allie Mae Harn. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Linda Murphy Harn of Claxton; son, Michael Harn; daughters, Sophie (Carl) Greene and Amy (Andy) Jones, all of Claxton, Georgia; five grandchildren, Joshua, Charity and Ethan Greene, Garret (Emily) Jones and Allison Jones; three great- grandchildren, Dawson Jarriel, Ansley and Kennedy Greene; brother, Durrell Harn of Claxton; sister, Ruth (Perry) Hearn of Millen, Georgia. Visitation will be Monday, February 12, 10:00 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 12, 11:00 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will be in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joshua Greene, Garret Jones, Reese McCorkle, Scottie Stanfield, Rusty Collins and Lee Collins. Remembrances may be made to Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 867, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.