William Manley Marden, 69, passed away at his residence. He was of Catholic faith and a native of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He moved to Georgia in 1994 where he worked for H.A. Sack for a number of years before retiring. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Carol Ann Marden of Statesboro; his mother, Virginia Elizabeth Marden of Florida; one son, Christopher William Marden of Cobbtown; one daughter, Jennifer Lynne (Chad) Lanier of Ocklawaha, Fla.; sisters, Lorraine Godfrey of Orange Spring, Fla. and Patricia Funk of Florida; six grandchildren, Warren Lee Marden, Logan Ramsey Marden, both of Claxton; Brianne Lynne Marden, Zachary Ryan Hance, Skyla Brooke Marden and Alyssia Sage Lanier, all of Florida; several nieces and nephews. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.