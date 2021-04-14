William Shane Barrow, age 47, passed away April 13 at Landmark Hospital. Born in Landstuhl, West Germany and raised in Georgia, he graduated from Claxton High school in 1994. He became paralyzed September 28, 1991 due to a diving accident. He enjoyed reading and playing video games. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Barrow; grandparents, JD and Ruby Dickerson and Delores and CJ Barrow. Surviving are his mother, Emma Barrow; two sisters, Lisa (Bob) Daniel of Bellville; Sherrie (Trent) Bradley of Statesboro; half-sister, Ashley Barrow of Texas; half-brother, Wes Barrow of Claxton; nieces and nephews, Thorn and Casey Anderson of Soperton, Nicholas and TJ Bradley of Statesboro, Alex (Maggie) Daniel and Stephen Daniel, all of Connecticut; one great-nephew, Wyatt Anderson of Soperton; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 15 at J Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 16, at Brewton Cemetery Tabernacle starting at 11a.m. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Thorn Anderson, TJ Bradley, Nicholas Bradley, Stephen Daniel, Alex Daniel and Sam Driggers. In leiu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Salvation Army and The Gideon’s. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements