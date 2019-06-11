Willie Lee ‘Bill’ Hall

On December 17, 1932, it was time for Willie Lee Hall, affectionately known as Bill, to enter the world. He was born with a zest for life to the late Jack and Etta Mae Hall in Tattnall County, Georgia. He attended public school in Tattnall County. On November 8, 1951, he married Pecola Roberts and together they raised five children. He accepted Christ and joined First African Baptist Church in Claxton, where he served faithfully. Bill served on the Deacon Board and gave leadership to several areas within the church. He continued his walk with Christ at the Piney Grove Missionary Church in Cobbtown, where he also served faithfully. He worked for the Georgia Ports Authority for 30 years where he was a forklift driver. During this time, he drove, rode with and assisted many fellow workers in dealing with the day-to-day challenges of work life. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Pecola; children, Bobby (Bren), Willie James (Linda), Terry, Linda (Marcellus) and Brenda; grandchildren, Demetrius (Heather), Vanessa, Michael, Christopher (Jennifer), Cynthia (Nicholas), Amanda and Olivia; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives, as well as many dear friends. He was affectionately known to many as Bill, Pa, Papa and many other endearing names. Bill was a kind and caring man and will be greatly missed by many and will be remembered always. Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, from 12 -7 p.m., in the Chapel of Harpers Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m., at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Cobbtown, with Rev. Brandon Lewis presiding. Interment will be in Hagan Cemetery in Hagan. Harpers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.