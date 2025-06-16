Wilmer Lee Cowart, 73, passed away on June 13, 2025, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Center in Statesboro, Georgia. He was born on September 16, 1951, in Claxton, Georgia to Ira Lee and Della Irene Driggers Cowart and lived in the Claxton area all of his life. For many years, Wilmer owned and operated Cowart Logging, where his commitment to hard work and integrity defined his career. Beyond his professional achievements, he took tremendous pride in his greatest accomplishment —his family. Wilmer was a loving individual who cherished every moment spent with those he cared about deeply. In addition to his work, Wilmer found joy in various hobbies. He had a passion for horseback riding, roping, hunting, and fishing, all activities that allowed him to connect with nature and enjoy the simplicity of life. His adventurous spirit also drew him to spend quality time with his family, creating lasting memories that will be treasured by all. Wilmer is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charles Cowart, Annie Bell Thompson, Geraldine Smith and Virginia Proctor. He is survived by the apples of his eye, his daughters, Julie Todd (Clay), Jenna Morgan (Andrew); brother, Ander Cowart; sisters, Margaret Stalvey, Betty Tippins, Carolyn Blocker, Kathleen Jones (David); grandchildren, McKenley Haskins, Jaxon Haskins, Colt Todd; several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 16, at Brannen Family Funeral Services. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 16, at the chapel of Brannen Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Cowart, Greg Cowart, Alan Carnes, Jake McClain, Tommy Wall, and Daniel Blocker. Care and Services are entrusted to Brannen Family Funeral Services, Glennville, Georgia.