Winselle Hearn, born February 8, 1928 went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 11, 2025 and was met at the pearly gates by her parents, Carlie and Katie McCorkle; husband, Charles; son, Randy; brother, Carlyle; and beloved sister, Kathryn. A member of Claxton First Church, she was a godly woman who shared her faith with anyone who met her and gave out framed prayers to friends, family, caregivers and strangers. Over the years, Winselle was a member of the Bellville Lions Club, served on the Claxton Housing Authority, American Red Cross, and one of her most treasured experiences – conducted a music program at RYDC, touching the lives of many youths. She received her musical training at Wesleyan Conservatory, one of her proudest achievements. Music was indeed her gift and she shared that gift with her students, teaching piano for over 60 years to people of all ages. Countless weddings, church services, and programs had the privilege of Mrs. Hearn being the piano player – which she continued as a resident of Camellia Health and Rehab – and that legacy lives on through her students. She is survived by her son, Chuck (Elena) of Pisgah Forest, N.C.; daughter, Grace Anners (Mark) of Vidalia, Ga., and son, Mitch (Rosie) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ray Westberry of Savannah, Ga.; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends, Evelyn Maltruss, Iris Sims, Marga Cowart and Yolanda Todd. The family would like to extend our thanks to the staff of Camellia Health & Rehab for taking such great care of our mother during her stay there – she called them her “second family”. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. at Nesmith Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 19, 3:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, PO Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Claxton First Church, Youth Ministry, PO Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.