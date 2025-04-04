Winton ‘Steve’ NeSmith, 77, born on November 25, 1947, in Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2025, in Claxton, Georgia. Steve was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, whose legacy of service and community dedication will be cherished by many. Upon graduation from Claxton High School in 1965, he continued his education at Swainsboro Technical College, enrolling in 1969. His commitment to serving his country led him to join the Marine Corps, where he underwent basic training at Paris Island, South Carolina. Steve courageously served in Vietnam and returned home in 1969, embodying the spirit of duty and commitment to his nation. Steve’s professional career was marked by public service and a deep dedication to his community. He joined the Claxton Police Force before committing himself as a deputy under Sheriff Lorin Waters in Evans County. His career included a brief tenure as a Statesboro police officer and a significant period serving as Sheriff of Evans County. Steve’s impact continued as he was elected to the Evans County School Board, where he served for many years, including an impressive 23 years as Chairman. His commitment to the youth and education in his community left an indelible mark on the lives of many students and families. In addition to his law enforcement and educational roles, Steve was employed at several local businesses, including Claxton Poultry, the RYDC, Claxton Hardware, J&J Greenhouse, and Kyle Durrence Chevrolet. His dedication and hard work extended into his part-time role at The Claxton Bakery, where he spent many nights baking fruitcakes. Beyond his professional life, Steve had a nurturing soul and a vibrant personality. He thoroughly enjoyed baking cookies and spent cherished time with his grandchildren, creating delightful gingerbread houses together every year as a holiday tradition. He was known for his warmth in conversation, always eager to connect with friends and family. In his retirement, Steve found joy in working on jigsaw puzzles and engaging with games on his iPad, embodying a spirit of curiosity and enjoyment in life. Steve is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Donna Gale NeSmith; his son, Daniel NeSmith; and his daughter, Maria (Mark) Oliver. He proudly leaves behind six granddaughters, Madison NeSmith, Mia Oliver, Susannah NeSmith, Margo Oliver, Lalie NeSmith, and Maggie Wren NeSmith. He is also survived by his sister, Patsy Herring; sister-in-law, Mary NeSmith; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss his kind spirit and loving presence dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winton and Evelyn Todd NeSmith, and his brother, Daryl NeSmith. Steve’s legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched during his time with us. He will be deeply missed by all, remembered for his unwavering dedication to service, family, and community. Visitation was held Friday, April 4, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Claxton First Church. Funeral services were held Friday, April 4, 11:00 a.m. at the Claxton First Church. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Claxton First Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.