With hurricane season here, EMA Director reminds Evans of new HyperReach Service

With the peak hurricane season expected in mid-August, Evans County Emergency Management Association (EMA) Director Justin Denton is urging residents to be aware of the HyperReach emergency notification system now available to the public. Although the Atlantic hurricane season goes from June 1 to November 30 – August, September and early October are the peak times for most tropical storms and hurricanes.

