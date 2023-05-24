Work begins on Evans Safety Complex

Site preparation for the Evans County Safety Complex has been ongoing for several weeks, with county road department workers getting the site ready for a new structure to house various emergency services departments. Located at the corner of DeLoach and West James Streets in Claxton, one street behind the Evans County Health Department, the site has belonged to the county for many years. The planned construction will house the Emergency Management Association (EMA) and is expected to be the new headquarters for Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the latter relocating from Evans Memorial Hospital.