Wreaths across America – Volunteers sought for placing of wreaths

Every December, Georgia’s two state veterans memorial cemeteries (GVMC) in Glennville and Milledgeville participate in Wreaths Across America and lay live balsam fir wreaths at the headstones of veterans interred on their grounds.

In past years, volunteers helped place wreaths in a single afternoon following a Wreath Laying Ceremony. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a Wreath Ceremony on Saturday, December 19. Wreaths will still be placed at the headstones, and the wreath laying will be expanded over a four-day period to honor our veterans while maintaining the safety of our volunteers and cemetery staff.

Public wreath laying activities will take place from Tuesday, December 14 to Friday, December 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with new safety procedures in place. Guests are asked to wear a face mask or covering during their visit and maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or greater from other guests. Guests are also encouraged to sanitize or wash their hands frequently.

Volunteers interested in laying wreaths on graves should call the Glennville or Milledgeville cemetery directly to schedule a time for their visit. Please call GVMC-Glennville at 912-654-5398 or GVMC-Milledgeville at 478-445-3363 to arrange a visit and secure a time to lay wreaths.

While appointments are not required, they are encouraged to help cemetery staff monitor how many guests are placing wreaths at one time and help ensure safe social distancing. Volunteers may be asked to wait if they do not have an appointment.

Cemetery staff will pass out wreaths and are available to help find specific graves. Volunteers can request specific graves and will be allowed to place multiple wreaths.

In addition to the individual wreaths, ceremonial wreaths will placed in honor of veterans from every branch of service, those held as prisoners of war, and those still missing in action. The ceremonial wreaths will be positioned in a place of honor and stand in remembrance.