Young Georgia Authors: 2 Evans County students win region

Two Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) students are among regional winners of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) competition.

Both Kelvin Vicente Ajtun, a third-grader at Claxton Elementary School, and Hannah Hendrix, an eighth-grader at Claxton Middle School, are grade-level winners and will now advance to the State YGA Competition.

…Also named in the announcement were four ECCSS students who placed as FDRESA runners-up…

