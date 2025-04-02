Your donation, no matter how little, will help project

The Arts and Cultural Authority of Evans County is about $500,000 away from securing funds needed to complete the Jack and Muriel Strickland Cultural Center. The beautiful two-story building that local school children once attended is destined to become a showplace for Evans County citizens. A venue for plays and musical performance, on a stage that’s served by professional lighting and sound features, the Joyce NeSmith Auditorium will also be the backdrop for CHS performing arts. And the grand structure will also be home to the Evans County Museum, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority. If the facility opens to the public by July, it will require the financial support of many. Contribute a little or a lot. Even a little will mean a lot for the completion of the restoration project in time for a summer opening. Until the end of June, The Enterprise is joining with our subscribers to help meet the ACA’s current goal of raising $500,000 to finish the job. For every new or renewal subscription to Evans County’s community newspaper – which has reported local news since 1912 ­– will be donated in the subscriber’s name to the Arts and Cultural Authority for the fund to complete the work.

(See full story in the April 2 edition of The Enterprise).