Yvonne Boyette Cowart entered into eternal rest in the very early morning hours on Tuesday, January 18 (approximately 2 a.m.). She had fought a very long battle with several degenerative and chronic conditions as well as clinical depression and bipolar disorder. Yvonne was born on June 9, 1945, in Tattnall County, to Wallace Boyette and Thurla Jenkins Boyette. Yvonne attended Hilview grade school and later graduated from Collins High School. She was taught to work hard as a daughter of children of the great depression, so she learned to garden and weed, and pick cotton and tobacco with the best of them, picking 100 pounds of cotton a day she claimed. After graduating from high school, Yvonne went on to Georgia Southern College for a time, but actually preferred being a housewife and raising children, so she abandoned her educational pursuits to focus on being a mother. Yvonne learned to sew as a teen, and was a striking beauty of a young woman. She taught herself how to make her own pageant gowns on an old treadle sewing machine. Yvonne loved sewing and was exceptionally good at it, and years later became a private seamstress and later an alterations specialist. She took several jobs in the 70’s and 80’s in Claxton working with Sally Nease at Sally’s, Sandra Smith at Sandra’s Sew-n-save Shop, The Needle’s Eye for Jane Adams and with Geri Strickland Wasdin at Gera-Bee Junction. Yvonne was the granddaughter of the circuit riding preacher, Rev. Quinton Boyette of Anderson Primitive Baptist Church and was a member of the Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. She had been a member of Eason’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Benny’s family church, for a number of years after they married. She proved to be quite talented at most everything she put her hands to and Yvonne became an accomplished picture framing specialist, a painter in several mediums, and also did quilting, crochet, needlepoint, and counted cross stitch. As hard as she worked, Yvonne will perhaps be best remembered for her beautiful long, painted fingernails. Everyone talked about her nails and how beautiful she was her whole life. She was an outstandingly dedicated mother and was loved dearly by her children. She was also a devoted wife to Benny. Nothing came before her family. In September of 2021 Yvonne was hospitalized for a pancreatic mass and in November and December of 2021 it became clear that her health was declining rapidly. She was taken into “at home hospice care” on Wednesday, January 12. Her family joined her for her final days and were with her as she passed away on the morning of the 19. They loved her dearly and were by her side. Yvonne and Benny were still married. She is survived by her husband, Benjamin “Benny” Thomas Cowart, III; her son, Barry and his husband Jimmie of Augusta, Ga.; and her daughter, Yvette and her partner Jeanna, from Undine community. There will be a graveside service at Anderson Primitive Baptist Church at 11 a.m., Friday, January 28.