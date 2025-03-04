Zelma Elaine Everett McCoy Woodard was born November 3, 1940, in Collins, Ga., to Samuel T. (S.T.) Hagan and Robertha Everett Byrd, who both preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Evans County High School Class of 1959 in Claxton, Ga., She entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. She was married to Herschel McCoy and later to Arthur Woodard, who both preceded her in death. Zelma leaves behind her children whom she cherished and loved deeply. Surviving are her son, Billy N. McCoy (Annetta) of Savannah, Ga.; daughters, Kim A. Wingfield of Griffin, Ga., and Juliet A. Brewton (William) of Hagan; her beloved twin sister, Thelma E. Powell (Fred, deceased) of Suffolk, Va.; bonus sister, Beverly Brinson (Roy) of Hagan; bonus brother, Dale Boone (Faye) of North Carolina and the late Henry Jernigan. Zelma (Nana) was adored and loved by her 11 grandchildren, Shanikki, Crystal, Kevin, Miyesha, Kyle, Jaired, Kinyana, Jaylen, Orenthial, Julian, Julius and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She started her Christian walk as a young child when she became a member of Charlton Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Collins, Ga. As an adult she was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Mt.Vernon, N.Y., Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Roselle, N.J. She later rejoined Charlton Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Collins, Ga. In her early adult years and in the 1960’s, she resided in Mount Vernon, N.Y. where she worked as a machinist for Sigmund Cohn Corp. In the early 1970’s she moved to Roselle, N.J. where she worked at Revlon Corp. as a machine operator until her retirement in the 1990’s. She moved back to Georgia where she resided in Hagan, Ga. Zelma enjoyed looking at westerns and sports (basketball and football), and spending time with her family. She was known for baking her famous pecan pies, and was an excellent seamstress. Public visitation will be held Friday, March 7, 4:00-6:00 p.m,. at Harper Funeral Home Chapel, Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 8, 1 p.m., at Historic Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Claxton. Interment ceremony will be held at Historic Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. Harpers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.