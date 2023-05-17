Zoning workshop held to obtain info for land use plans

Evans County Commissioners (BOC) conducted their first information gathering session last week, as the board seeks to understand the possible advantages and disadvantages of establishing countywide zoning. Anna Weaver, one of two representatives from the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC), addressed the board about the steps necessary for adopting a comprehensive zoning ordinance in Evans County. A planner with HOGARC, Weaver’s visit for the BOC workshop last Tuesday afternoon came after the commissioners expressed possible interest in early April about the pros and cons of establishing zoning.

