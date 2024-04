Join the effort to clean up and spruce up property in Claxton by participating in the ‘Pride in Claxton’ annual event that begins here on Wednesday, May 1, continues through May 15. The cleanup effort sponsored by the City of Claxotn provides property owners an opportunity to dispose of clutter, old appliances, scrap metal, and other debris without incurring disposal fees. Dumpsters will be next to City Hall for two weeks for convenience. Please observe disposal restrictions posted at the site.