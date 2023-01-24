Weather Alert

A low-pressure system is expected to produce a squall line that will pose a significant severe weather risk to much of the Gulf Coast this afternoon and evening. This line will move through Georgia tomorrow morning and afternoon, and while it should weaken overnight before moving in, there is still a possibility for severe weather generally south of the I-85 corridor tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South and much of Central Georgia under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather tomorrow.

Rain should begin to overspread North and Central Georgia after midnight tonight and continue through the early morning hours. The main line of heavier showers and thunderstorms will start to move into western Metro Atlanta, West-Central Georgia, and Southwest Georgia around sunrise tomorrow. The line will move fairly quickly from west to east, and any one location should only be impacted by the main line for a few hours at most. The line should begin to slowly weaken as it moves into eastern Georgia later in the afternoon but could remain strong, and by sunset tomorrow, the line should be moving off the Georgia coast.

The main hazard with these strong/severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are also possible, particularly in southwestern Georgia. Gusty winds will also be possible outside of the thunderstorms tomorrow as well, and a Wind Advisory has been issued for all counties in the NWS Peachtree City and Tallahassee areas. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 35-40 mph are expected tomorrow, with locally higher gusts possible.

Cooler and drier weather will move in behind the cold front tomorrow afternoon and evening, continuing through Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Rain chances will return on Sunday into early next week.