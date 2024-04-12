Dee Dee Michelle Daniel, 58, tragically passed away on April 7, 2024. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and has lived in Claxton, Georgia most of her life. Dee Dee, a good mother, was so proud of Justin, a devoted son who selflessly provided for her care and wellbeing. At age 19, she was disabled but after a six-month rehabilitation at Shepherd Spinal Center was able to return home. Dee Dee’s happiness came from rescuing strays and loving all animals, especially “Tina”. Her passions included arts and crafts, baking homemade desserts, sewing holiday decorations and costumes. An avid reader, books captured her love of lifelong learning. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John Lanier and Dahlia Lanier Mosley, and W.C. Mosley; uncle, Danny Lanier; paternal grandparents, Virgil and Lorene Benton. Surviving are her son, Justin Daniel of Claxton, Ga.; mother, Joan Hendrix of Claxton, Ga.; father, William (Yvonne) Benton of Richmond Hill, Ga.; two brothers, John (Marie) Benton of Claxton, Ga. and Ross (Catherine) Benton of Lovettsville, Va.; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, in Claxton, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ms. Joan Hendrix, 4633 Allen Sikes Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. She not only lost her daughter, but lost everything due to this tragic house fire. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.