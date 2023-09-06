Linda Lariscy Roberts, 73, of Claxton, Ga, passed away September 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Linda was born in Woodcliff, Georgia and was the daughter of Ernest and Lou Bell Lariscy. In 1966 she married her husband, David Franklin Roberts, whom she was married to until his passing. She spent many years residing in Statesboro, Ga. where she worked for many years as a waitress. Her two greatest passions in life were gardening and most importantly, her grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing with her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Roberts; and a sister, Sally Jones. She is survived by her children, Tina Fields, David Roberts (Pamela Dees), and Billy Roberts; grandchildren, Trey Brown, Cheyanne Fields, Kaitlynn Chaves, Wendell Fields (Christine), and Tanner Roberts; a sister, Doris Brown; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 7, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. The funeral service will be held Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. Interment will follow at Big Horse Creek Cemetery. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.