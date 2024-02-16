Loretta Sapp Waters, 85, passed away on February 14, 2024. Loretta was born in Tattnall County, Georgia, to the late Alfred and Loree Akins Sapp. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Johnny Waters when he died of lung cancer in 2013. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church since 1967, where she taught in Children’s Sunday school for 50 years. She retired in 2004 as secretary of Eastside after 30 years of service. She served as a worker for the Wee-Ones Program, under Dee Ann Hammack, at Eastside, for six years. She was also a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. She enjoyed helping others along the way. She loved sewing and belonged to the Sewing Group at Eastside where they made blankets to give to the less fortunate. Some of the blankets went to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home at Baxley, some went to the Appalachian Mountains to be given to children less fortunate, and some went to Savannah City Mission. Her brother, Irvin, helped the Sewing Group to make the blankets and to make over 400 hygiene kits for an orphanage in Africa. She also loved working in her yard with the azaleas and daylilies. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robbie Sapp, Carl Sapp, Irvin Sapp; and sister-in-law, Martha Smith Sapp. Surviving are two sons, Randy (Nann) Waters and Barry (Sheila) Waters, all of Claxton, Ga.; one grand-daughter, Leah (Mac) Edwards; two great- grandchildren, Luke Edwards and Livy Edwards, both of Claxton, Ga.; one sister, Ellene Sapp Sanderlin; sisters-in-law, Lucille Sapp and Carolyn Roberson; uncle, Louis Brown; nieces, Frances (Jack) McLean and Harriet (Rob) Hartman; Randy and Nann’s dog, Toby, to whom she fed treats. Visitation was held Thursday, February 15, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 16, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.