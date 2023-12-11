Ms. Loretta Bacon Godbee, age 86, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023 at her residence under the care of Bethany Hospice. She was born in Glennville on May 30, 1937 to Phillip Duncan and Wilma DeLoach Bacon and had lived in Bellville most of her life. She was a seamstress that retired from Claxton Manufacturing. Ms. Godbee enjoyed working in her garden and loved to go fishing. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Claxton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reyda Godbee; siblings, Phillip Bacon, Arlene Godbee, Donnie Kate Bacon, Curtis Bacon; Erma McGlashan and Carol Beck. She is survived by her son, James Wayne Godbee of Augusta; caregivers, Ricky and Cindy Foy of Bellville; her brother, Haven (Mary) Bacon of Riverview, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, with the funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Chaplain Sam Watkins officiating. Interment will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Haven Bacon, Billy Bacon, Ricky Foy and Chaplain Sam Watkins. The family would like to thank Ricky and Cindy Foy for the care and love they showed for Loretta. Also, they would like to thank Pam Hendrix and the Bethany Hospice team and all Ms. Godbee’s extended family. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Godbee family.