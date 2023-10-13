Donald Howard Hall, 91, of Claxton, Georgia, passed away on October 11, 2023 surrounded by family. Don was born on August 11, 1932 to J. Luther and Ethel Hall of Floyd County, Georgia. He was a lifelong resident of Silver Creek, Georgia until a recent move to be near to family in Claxton, Georgia. Affectionately known as Don, Daddy, PawPaw and Uncle Don to so many who loved him dearly. Don met the love of his life, Myrle, over coffee at a drug store soda shop. They made their home, along with their children, Greg and Donna, at their special home place known as “down on the branch” for over 60 years in Silver Creek, Georgia. He served two tours of duty in the United States Navy. He retired after 34 years from Norfolk Southern Railway. He was a passionate gardener, golfer, and Atlanta Braves fan. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, J. Luther and Ethel Hall; brothers, James Hall and Lester Hall; sister, Nola Tucker. Surviving are his bride of 62 years, Myrle Hall; children, Gregory Payne and Jody Crim of Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Donna and Randy Mayfield of Claxton; grandchildren, whom he was so proud of, Dr. Sarah Payne and Chris Jones of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Abbey Mayfield of Grovetown, Georgia, Allison and Devin Thompson of Brooklet, Georgia; great-grandchildren, whom he adored, Noah and Scarlett Thompson and Abel Mayfield; sisters, Jewell Formby of Aragon, Georgia and Ozell Williams of Lindale, Georgia; many nieces and nephews . Visitation will be held Saturday, October 14, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 14, 2:00 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. A private family burial will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Serenity Foundation, 1111 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, Georgia 31021; or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Georgia, 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.