Charles Oglesby was born on August 8, 1941 to the late Emmitt and Ceola Oglesby and was the oldest of seven children. At an early age, he became a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully. Charles attended Evans County High School and graduated in 1961. After high school, he was drafted into the Army, where he dedicated 27 years of service. He attended basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Gordon (Eisenhower), Ga., followed by a two-year tour in Germany. He returned to the United States for aviation training at Fort Eustis (Joint Base Langley-Eustis), Va. Upon completion of the training, he was sent to Fort Lewis (Joint Base Lewis–McChord), Washington, before being deployed to Vietnam for a two-year tour. After his tour in Vietnam, he returned to Fort Stewart, Ga. before being redeployed to Vietnam for a second two-year tour. Upon his safe return home, he was assigned to serve seven years at TRADOC. He was also assigned to Germany, Fort Eustis (Joint Base Langley-Eustis), and Korea before retiring on April 30, 1989. Charles’s decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal (8th Award), National Defense Service Medal/Vietnam Service Medal (5 Campaigns)/Army Service Ribbon/Overseas Service Ribbon (4), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation Badge with Palm, Combat Medical Badge, Aircraft Crewman Badge (Master), and M16 Rifle (Marksman). Post-military life, Charles returned to his roots in Claxton, Ga., where he established Oglesby’s Garage. His mechanical prowess, honed through years of military service, translated seamlessly into a civilian career marked by precision and commitment to excellence. As the proud owner of Oglesby’s Garage, Charles continued to deliver top-notch automotive services, mirroring the discipline and attention to detail that defined his distinguished military career. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Charles devoted 17 years to serving Evans County as a county commissioner. His leadership skills and civic responsibility were evident as he spearheaded initiatives to improve local infrastructure, foster economic development, and prioritize the well-being of residents. Charles’s legacy of public service extended beyond his military contributions, leaving a lasting mark on the county’s progress and the lives of its citizens. When he was not working on a vehicle or helping the community, Charles enjoyed spending time with his family. His favorite hobbies included traveling, fishing, farming, barbecuing, listening to music, and watching sports and Westerns. He is married to Unja Oglesby. Together, Charles and his wife, Unja, created a meaningful life on the very land that once belonged to Charles’s parents and grandparents. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt and Ceola Oglesby; step-mother, Ella Grace Oglesby; three sisters, baby girl Oglesby, Barbara Ann Washington, and Peggy Harden; and two grandchildren, Laniquia Oglesby and Marquis Poole. Charles Oglesby passed peacefully from this life on November 23, 2023. Left to cherish his loving memories and continue his legacy are a devoted wife, Unja Oglesby; daughters, Patricia Oglesby of Washington D.C., Charlene Hollings-Oglesby of Alexandria, Va., Mary (Olandis) Oglesby-Poole of Yorktown, Va., Melissa (Robert) Walck of Virginia Beach, Va., Hana (Jordan) Oglesby-Hendrix of Claxton, Ga., Anna (Dillian) Lawrence of Metter, Ga., Myrna Oglesby of Perry, Ga., Lisa (Mark) Ward of Augusta, Ga., and Patrice Williams of Burlington, N.C.; sons, Charles Oglesby, Jr. of Claxton, Ga., Lionel (Jess) Oglesby of Cincinnati, Ohio, Darvous (Cheka) Richardson of Statesboro, Ga., and Bradshaw Nunnally of Belleville, Illinois; 25 grandchildren nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Edward (Yvonne) Oglesby, Sr. of Savannah, Ga., Lavon (Margaret) Oglesby of Savannah, Ga., and Adolphus (Wanda) Oglesby, Sr. of Claxton, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Jerry Harden, Sr. of Savannah, Ga.; aunts:, Helen Holmes of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Cora Hagan of Hagan, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, December 1, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Whitaker Funeral Home in Metter, Ga. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, at Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Whitaker Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements.