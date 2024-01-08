Doris Nease Rogers, 84, of Colonel’s Island, Midway passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a brief illness on Saturday, January 6, 2024. A life-long resident of Coastal Georgia, Doris was born on June 1, 1939 to Herman (HK) and Lena Nease in Bellville. She graduated from Claxton High School in 1957 and attended Georgia Southern College. Doris married John Henry (Johnny) Rogers, the love of her life, and remained married for 64 years. Together they have two children: Connie Elizabeth and John Randall. Doris was employed on Fort Stewart for 30 years and was the Chief of Human resources for all non-appropriated fund employees at both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. She was a congregant of the Methodist church and became active in the Presbyterian church these past five years. She was a music lover and accomplished pianist, a wicked bridge player, and competed in mother-daughter floral shows. Most of all, she was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Her grace, wit, and style will be sorely missed. Doris is survived by her husband, John Henry Rogers (former Liberty County Tax Commissioner); daughter, Connie Elizabeth Lukens; son, John Randall Rogers; son-in-law, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) William E. Lukens; grandson, Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Lukens, U.S. Army and his wife, Giang Pham; and her granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Rogers; her three brothers, Kenneth, James, and Robert Nease; sister, Elaine Wiley and their families. A private service will be held at Allenhurst Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. A public reception at 1:00 p.m. for family and friends will follow in the social hall. Flowers or remembrances may be sent to Allenhurst Presbyterian Church. To share a memory of Doris or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.