Helen S. Mitchell, age 90 peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023 under the loving care of family, North Spring Senior living and Georgia Hospice Care. She was a native of Evans County where she lived most of her life. She was a member of Emmaus Church and a faithful servant of God. She worked more than 25 years at Claxton Manufacturing Co. followed by 13 years at Rogers State Prison before retiring in 1996. Helen had an unfailing love and passion for family, friends, farm life, horses, dogs, and wrestling. Attending worship, sitting on the porch, visiting and word searches were a few of her favorite activities. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Archie Mitchell; brothers, Fred Shuman, Charles Bo Shuman, Charlie Shuman, Bobby “Pete’ Shuman, and Jerry Shuman; sisters, Betty Shuman, and Juanita Shuman. She is survived by her devoted god-daughter/caregiver, Cindy G. Lewis (Tony), god-grandsons, Taylor Lewis and Tanner Lewis, all of Claxton; devoted family friend, Roy Lee Scott (Vernice) as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and her pride and joy companion dog, ‘Little Man’. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 12, 2023, 1:00p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday, November 12, 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be Andy Miles, Jamie Roberts, Cornelius Garrison, Gary Sapp, Jamie Sapp and Larry Morgan. Burial will be in Emmaus Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Emmaus Church, P.O. Box 908, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or NorthSpring Senior Living, 4 N. Spring Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.