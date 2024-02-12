James Wade Rhodes, 85, passed away February 10, 2024. He was born on July 25, 1938 in Tampa, Florida. He proudly served in the United States Navy for six years and continued protecting his country and community by serving 20 years as a police officer on the Savannah Police Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his daughter in-law, Pamela J. Rhodes. John 3:16 – “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life”. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Judy B. Rhodes of Daisy, Ga.; four sons, Jimmy (Amber) Rhodes, Otis Rhodes, Mickey (Jeannie) Rhodes, and Eddie (Jan) Rhodes; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grands and two on the way. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 17, 12:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, www.stjudechildrenshospital.com. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.