Katherine ‘Kathi’ Johnson Gromes, age 63, passed away on January 16, 2024 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 13, 1960, in Loxahatchee, Florida to Windell and Anna Laura Jarriel Johnson. She was reared in Collins before making her home in Claxton 44 years ago. After graduating from Reidsville High School in 1979, Kathi pursued her passion for cosmetology and earned her degree in the field. However, Kathi’s professional endeavors didn’t stop there. She went on to serve as a correctional officer with the Georgia State Prison, a clerk at a convenience store and at Romans Pizza, a switchboard operator in Afghanistan, and a Force Protection Officer in Kosovo. Her dedication to serving others was admirable and left an indelible mark wherever she went. What truly set Kathi apart were her vibrant personality and genuine compassion for people. Known for her infectious energy and welcoming nature, she never met a stranger. People were drawn to her warmth and kindness. Kathi was often called the “energizer bunny” because of her boundless enthusiasm for life. Making people laugh was one of her greatest joys, and she had an uncanny ability to lift spirits with her infectious laughter. Outside of work, Kathi cultivated various hobbies and interests that brought immense happiness into her life. She had a green thumb and loved tending to her yard with tender care. Crafts and decorating were also passions of hers. However, it was her talent for creating beautiful cakes that truly stood out. Above all else, Kathi cherished spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren – a treasured hobby that filled her heart with boundless love. Among Kathi’s proudest accomplishments was her dedication to her faith. She was a devoted and active member of Collins Full Gospel, where she found solace and purpose. Kathi poured her heart into the Church’s decorations, bringing beauty and inspiration to the congregation. Her commitment to her spiritual community was unwavering and showed her deep-rooted belief in the power of faith. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Johnson; niece, Michelle Anderson Daley and a brother in law, Dennis Thompson. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Todd Gromes of Claxton; her daughters, Lori Mote and Ashley (Landon) Findley; siblings, Patricia Thompson, Debra (Danny Ray) Collins, all of Cobbtown, Lavonna Johnson of Waynesboro and Sam (Belinda) Johnson of Gum Branch; grandchildren, Wren Findley, Carson Robinson, Isabel Mote, and Landon Mote; several nieces, nephews, and cousins Visitation will be on Friday, January 19, beginning at 6:00 p.m., at Low Country Cremation & Burial in Reidsville, Georgia. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2:00 p.m. at Collins Full Gospel in Collins with Rev. Andrew Nelms officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Flock Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dewayne Collins, Ashton DeLoach, Chastin Bashlor, Mitch Bone, Justin Davis, and Pierce Findley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathi’s memory to Collins Full Gospel. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the family of Kathi Johnson Gromes.