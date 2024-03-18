Leonard Harry Conley, Jr., affectionately known as “Junior”, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. A native and lifelong resident of Hagan, Junior was born on July 3, 1947 to Leonard Harry and Mattie Lou Cowart Conley, Sr. He was in the construction business his entire working career. Junior was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed shooting pool and going fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Iola Conley; his son, Harry Conley as well as his siblings Marjorie Strickland, Joyce Harrell, JC Conley, Robert Conley, Charles Conley, and Franklin Conley. Junior is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Marty Strickland of Franklin, N.C., Pennie and Jessie DeLoach of Claxton, and Christie and Casey Kirkland of Hagan; his daughter-in-law, Danett Conley of Claxton; his sisters, LaVern Cannon of Baxley, Shirley Crosby of Glennville, Betty Sue Scarboro of Claxton, Kathy Cason of Glennville, Pansy (Lee) Smith of Claxton; brothers, Billy (Betsy) Conley of Glennville and Ellis (Cheryl) Conley of Claxton; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Thursday, March 14, 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Dr. Charles Jonas officiating. Interment followed in the Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers were Andy Sikes, Dakota Haire, Daniel Reynolds, Mark Hendrix, Noah Joyal and Ronnie Cason. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Conley family.