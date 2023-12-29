Mary Jane Arnold, 72, passed away December 26, 2023, at her son’s home in Evans County. She was born in Metter but spent most all of her life in Evans County. When Futch’s Fried Chicken was in business, she worked preparing the food to be cooked. Ms. Arnold loved everyone and helped people even if she couldn’t help herself. She was a hard worker, that loved her family, had a zest for life, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was of Baptist faith. Ms. Arnold was preceded in death by her parents, Elliot and Laura Mae Powell Coulter; and her husband, George Arnold. Surviving are her three sons, Kevin Hendrix of Claxton, Shane (Britney) Hendrix of Nevils and Keith Jarvis of West Virginia; two brothers, Tommy Coulter of Glennville and David (Kathy) Coulter of Brooklet; one sister, Patricia Sapp of Statesboro; a daughter-in-law, Brooke Hendrix of Claxton; eight grandchildren, Landon, Hannah, Loghann, Caylee-Grace, Cane, Case and Gatlin Hendrix and Kasi Jarvis; and a niece and nephew. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 30, 10:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 30, 11:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Whitaker officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Pallbearers will be Landon Hendrix, Loghann Hendrix, Cane Hendrix, Tracy Butler, Adam Smithson and Wendell Fields. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga., 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.