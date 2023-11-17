Sandra ‘Sandy’ Kay Barnard, passed away November 13, 2023. There is nothing Sandy loved more than her family and friends. Her kids and grandkids were her whole world. She enjoyed the beach and treasured fishing with her family. Sandy lit up every room she walked in. Her sense of humor remains unmatched and her laugh was undeniably contagious. To know her, was to love her. She was preceded in death by her father, Dan Moody and her grandparents. Surviving are her husband, Keith Barnard of Bellville, Ga.; daughters, Dana Mixon (Art Todd) of Jesup, Ga., Katie Mixon Desbiens (Matt) of Hinesville, Ga., Ashton Barnard Eason (Scott) of Claxton, Ga.; sons, Hunter Mixon (Emily Martin) of Hinesville, Ga., Tyler Barnard (Claire) of Claxton, Ga., Joshua Barnard (Reagan) of Bellville, Ga.; mother, Mary Dyer of Glennville, Ga.; grandchildren, Joseph Eason, Levi Mixon, Peyton Mixon, Ansley Desbiens, Andi Kay Kozma, Maddox Mixon, Baylor Mixon, Sawyer Mixon, Tylee Kate Barnard, Asher Desbiens and Tate Desbiens; sister, Debra Crabtree; beloved dog, Lily. Visitation will be held Friday, November 17, 10:00 a.m. at Eastside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 17, 11:00 a.m. at Eastside Baptist Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.